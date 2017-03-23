Shortly after that, the family moved to a tiny town in rural Arkansas, where Smith was home-schooled and made a weekly trek to Fayetteville for lessons at the University of Arkansas. "That's how I was able to practice four or five hours a day," she said. By the time she was 13 or 14, she had determined that rural life didn't suit her and that music was her ticket out. "I watched musical specials [on PBS] and somehow learned that if you were going to be a professional musician, you needed to get really serious when you were a kid," she said. "I loved the flute so much, and I knew somehow that the time to decide was now."