"My deal with the record is, 'You know what? Let's just say that this might be the last one. You never know what's going to happen.' So I feel very comfortable — if that's the final chapter, that's great," Muir said. "When you enjoy what you're doing, you wanna keep doing it, but I've got three kids, too. And everybody has things going on. The last few years, we've been gone a lot, to the point where my youngest kid, when I get up to go to the store, is like, 'Dada! Where you going?!' It's like, 'You can let go of my leg, I'm just going to get some milk. It's OK.' You gotta listen to your family, you know? That's really important. But so far, they're really supportive, and they know what I'm doing. They go to a lot of the shows and they see it firsthand. And so they know that Daddy wants to be at home, but there's a lot of people who appreciate what he's doing. And they like it too, so that's good."