"Well yes, it was a struggle then and it's a struggle now. And the thing is, we can't stop fighting for our country — that's what is the truth. And so, every time we have a chance to counteract some of the destructive things that are going on, we have to try to voice our feelings about it, and I think that's always important," Collins said. "… We've done a lot of damage as a country, and we've had a lot of the wrong thoughts going on … but, you know, our intentions are, in fact, better than one would imagine. And I think they have always been better. I think the better angels are really active and have been active in a lot of ways, and we have to encourage the best in ourselves rather than the worst. We have to encourage decency and kindness."