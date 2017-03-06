Alternative icons Depeche Mode, best known for songs such as "Enjoy the Silence" and "Personal Jesus," will be kicking off the 28-show North American leg of their Global Spirit Tour on Aug. 23 at Usana Amphitheatre in West Valley City.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. They will be available at all Smith's Tix outlets, www.smithstix.com, and by phone at 801-467-TIXX (8499) and 1-800-888-TIXX (8499).
There are several presales available:
• On Monday, March 6, fans who have registered for early access to tickets (at presale.depechemode.com) will be let into a special ticket presale in waves, based on their place in line. By registering, fans reserve a spot in line, which can be improved by sharing their unique presale link with friends and family, or by preordering Depeche Mode's new album, "Spirit."
• Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. through the Private Pass program. Go to www.citiprivatepass.com for details.
• AT&T customers will also have priority presale ticket access, also on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. via the AT&T THANKS program. Go to att.com/frontoftheline for details.
Depeche Mode, formed in 1980, have sold more than 100 million albums. Their 14th studio album, "Spirit," is set for release March 17.
