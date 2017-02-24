"These are two people who each have great strengths and who each have great flaws," Buck said. Nemorino is emotionally transparent, but self-conscious about his lack of education; the strong and confident Adina is more guarded with her feelings. "In a way, they complete each other," the director said. "It's a great story about the hope we have for relationships, that we will find someone in our life — a romantic partner, a mentor, a friend — and the love we share will ultimately complete us."