This magnum opus by America's greatest composer is bewildering and transcendent in equal parts. It's a grand existential undertaking that throws so many hymns and tunes at the listener — usually at the same time and in different meters — that it takes three conductors, leading different sections of the orchestra and choir simultaneously, to keep it on track. (There are also seven keyboards onstage, though they aren't all played at once.) The result, under the direction of Fischer, Barlow Bradford and Rei Hotoda, was glorious chaos that had some listeners heading for the exits midperformance and others insisting to their seatmates, "No, it was awesome!"