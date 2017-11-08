1 of 3 View Caption

(Photo courtesy of Cohen Media Group) French filmmaker Agnes Varda (left) and Paris street artist JR drive JR's camera truck ... (Photo courtesy of Cohen Media Group) French filmmaker Agnes Varda (front) and Paris street artist JR pose in front of a phot... (Photo courtesy of Cohen Media Group) French filmmaker Agnes Varda (right) and Paris street artist JR stand in front of aband...