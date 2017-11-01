Salt Lake City’s film event for younger viewers, the Tumbleweeds Film Festival for Children and Youth, is coming back next March with new venues and a variety of events.

The Utah Film Center, which puts on Tumbleweeds, announced Wednesday that the festival’s seventh edition will happen March 2-4 at Library Square and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

The Rose Wagner has been the festival’s home for several years and will host the opening-night screening. Then the action moves to new venues at Library Square — The City Library’s main branch and The Leonardo — for the Saturday and Sunday events.

In addition to some 15 to 20 new films from around the world, the Library Square venues will be home to the Clubhouse, where attendees can try hands-on projects, and a series of workshops in a variety of creative media.

The Utah Film Center also is partnering with the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, which will commission a new public art installation as part of Tumbleweeds events.