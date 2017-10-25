1 of 11 View Caption

(Courtesy Good Deed Entertainment) Vincent Van Gogh (performed by Robert Gulaczyk) as seen in a self-portrait, in the animate... (Courtesy Good Deed Entertainment) The terrace of a cafe in Arles, one of the settings in the animated drama "Loving Vincent,... (Courtesy Good Deed Entertainment) Lt. Milliet (performed by Robin Hodges, center) and Armand Roulin (performed by Douglas Bo... (Courtesy Good Deed Entertainment) Postman Roulin (performed by Chris O'Dowd) talks about his friendship with Vincent Van Gog... (Courtesy Good Deed Entertainment) A landscape of a starry night over the Rhone, an image from the animated drama "Loving Vin... (Courtesy Good Deed Entertainment) Armand Roulin (performed by Douglas Booth), the son of a postman, arrives in Auvers-sur-Oi... (Courtesy Good Deed Entertainment) Innkeeper Adeline Ravoux (performed by Eleanor Tomlinson) folds napkins and talks of encou... (Courtesy Good Deed Entertainment) A boatman (performed by Aidan Turner) tells of his encounters with Vincent Van Gogh, in a ... (Courtesy Good Deed Entertainment) Marguerite Gachet (performed by Saoirse Ronan) talks of encountering her father's patient,... (courtesy Good Deed Entertainment) Vincent Van Gogh (performed by Robert Gulaczyk) paints in the rain, in a scene from the an... (Courtesy Good Deed Entertainment) Dr. Paul Gachet (performed by Jerome Flynn) talks of treating and befriending Vincent Van ...