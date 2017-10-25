Few filmmakers captured the process of painting, the trial-and-error experimentation of applying paint to canvas, better than the French New Wave icon Jacques Rivette did in this riveting drama. It centers on a once-famous artist, Frenhofer (Michel Piccoli), who gets a visit from a young painter, Nicolas (David Burzstein), and the young man’s girlfriend, Marianne (Emmanuelle Beart). Frenhofer takes one look at the radiant Marianne and is inspired to revisit an abandoned project from years ago, but her sittings with the old man turn into a battle of wills between painter and muse. At four hours, one might think it’s as boring as watching paint dry, but it’s a fascinating look at the thought and passion behind every stroke.