But Curtis presents the Milne family story, particularly the post-fame horrors to young Billy, in such a drab, predictable way that it blunts the emotional impact. The harshest treatment is heaped on Robbie, playing the thankless role of Billy’s mother, depicted as a shrill, brittle woman who never forgave Christopher Robin for nearly killing her in childbirth. Milne himself is reduced to a dour, morose soul whose only joy — his relationship with his young son — was snuffed out by celebrity, leaving the adult Christopher Robin (Alex Lawther) a jaded, bitter young man.