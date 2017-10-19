Meanwhile, a younger detective, Katrine Bratt (Rebecca Ferguson), tries to convince Hole that a series of missing-persons cases, all involving 30ish married women, are connected. She thinks the cases are tied to a fertility doctor, Idar Vetlesen (David Dencik), whose clinic also performs abortions — and that the doctor is also linked to a famous industrialist, Arve Stop (J.K. Simmons), who’s spearheading Oslo’s bid to land the WinterSports World Cup (which isn’t anything like the Winter Olympics, and Universal Pictures’ lawyers surely will run up many billable hours making that point if anyone ever challenges it).