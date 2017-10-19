1 of 5 View Caption

(Courtesy Paramount Pictures) Keiron Moore (left) and Janette Scott play scientists at ground zero of a globe-threatening eve... (Courtesy New World Pictures) Rock Hudson plays a ski-resort entrepreneur who dismisses warnings about dangerous snow, in the... (Courtesy 20th Century Fox) Zooey Deschanel (left) and Mark Wahlberg play survivors of a mysterious chemical attack, in M. Ni... (Courtesy 20th Century Fox) A cold tsunami hits New York, in a scene from director Roland Emmerich's 2004 ice-age disaster th... (Courtesy Columbia Pictures) A small plane tries to avoid collapsing Los Angeles buildings, in the 2009 disaster thriller "20...