The bulk of Noelle’s film centers on Marie’s years after Pierre’s death, as she works to build on their previous discoveries. She also must battle the chauvinist attitudes of France’s male-dominated scientific community and whispers that Marie actually contributed little to Pierre’s discoveries. A second Nobel, in Chemistry in 1911, still wasn’t enough to quiet that sexist talk — in part because of her love affair with physicist Paul Langevin (Arieh Worthalter), a student of Pierre’s and a married man.