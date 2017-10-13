Utah movie lovers can buy passes for the 2018 Sundance Film Festival on Monday, getting a two-day head start on the rest of the world.
A presale of festival passes and ticket packages for Utah residents happens Monday, from noon to 8 p.m. Mountain time, on Sundance’s website.
Locals can buy all the pass and package options available to everyone, at prices ranging from $300 to $3,500, and the youth and student ticket packages. Those go on sale to everyone on Wednesday at noon.
Locals also will have access to two deals exclusive to Utahns: the Locals SLC Pass for $500, which gives the holder access to any screening in Salt Lake City, plus a photo credential; and the Locals 10 Ticket Pack for $300, which offers 10 tickets for any festival screening, plus two official credentials.
People who buy ticket packages will get to choose their tickets Jan. 2 to 5. Individual tickets go on sale to Utah residents Jan. 11-12, and to everyone starting Jan. 16.
The 2018 Sundance Film Festival runs Jan. 18-28 in Park City and at venues in Salt Lake City and the Sundance resort.