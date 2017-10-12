Director Reginald Hudlin, helming his first feature film in 15 years after a long stretch in TV, balances the outer tensions of Marshall’s civil-rights crusade with the well-paced courtroom theatrics. (One effective device Hudlin uses is the dueling flashbacks of what might have happened, or didn’t happen, to Mrs. Strubing on the night in question.) He also revels in moments showing Marshall as part of the Harlem Renaissance, rubbing elbows with such greats as Langston Hughes (Jussie Smollett) and Zora Neale Hurston (played by Chilli, from TLC).