“The first thing we have to do right now is to talk about it,” Evans said, to a question about sexism in Hollywood (not about Weinstein in particular). “It seems the press and the media have picked up on the fact that there’s been a deafening silence in Hollywood about what’s happened. Right now, people need to talk about it and express their feelings. No one should get away with what happened. Misuse of power in any industry is wrong. If we start talking about it, things might change. It’s when people are scared to talk about those things, or feel threatened or that they shouldn’t, that people get away with things they shouldn’t.”