Once, when this happens, it sparks in Heidi a determination to learn more about her mother’s past. She finds a roll of film, has it developed and finds pictures of her mother when she was pregnant with Heidi — living in what looks like a group home, somewhere in upstate New York. Heidi hits a slot machine, pays for a bus ticket and gets a kindly grandmother type (Cloris Leachman) to act as her guardian to get past the bus driver.