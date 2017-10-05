Princess Twilight Sparkle (voiced by Tara Strong) is in charge of the event and is nervous about it all coming together. Her pals — fleet-footed Rainbow Dash and country gal Applejack (both voiced by Ashleigh Ball), bubbly Pinkie Pie and bashful Fluttershy (both voiced by Andrea Libman), and style-obsessed Rarity (voiced by Tabitha St. Germain) — reassure her that all will go well. (Strong, Ball, Libman and St. Germain all voiced these roles in the TV series, and their understanding of these characters is evident.)