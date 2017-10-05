The set-up is laughable, but quick. In an airport in Idaho, a neurosurgeon, Ben Bass (Idris Elba), is desperate to get a flight to Baltimore, where a little boy needs surgery. At the same airport, journalist Alex Martin (Kate Winslet) is trying to book a flight to New York, where she’s set to get married the next day. But all the flights are booked, and an impending storm may snow them in, anyway.