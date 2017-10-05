The characters talk about the malleability of memory and how when we remember, we’re recalling the last time we had that memory — and, like a copy of a copy of a copy, the memory fades and distorts. And memories can be altered, as Marjorie tries with Walter Prime when recalling how she and Walter became engaged after seeing a movie. Marjorie decides the story would be better if the movie were a classic, like “Casablanca,” rather than the actual movie they saw (“My Best Friend’s Wedding,” with Julia Roberts), and Walter Prime incorporates that change into his programming.