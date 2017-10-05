Huerta organized the UFW-led boycott of table grapes in New York. She helped register Latinos to vote for Robert Kennedy in the California primary in 1968 and was next to him at the Ambassador Hotel podium minutes before he was assassinated. Twenty years later, she was hospitalized after being beaten by cops while protesting George H.W. Bush. She also came up with the rallying cry “Sí Se Puede” — “Yes We Can” — that Barack Obama acknowledged he borrowed for his 2008 presidential campaign.