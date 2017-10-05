The key difference, besides Victoria being in her 70s through most of this story, is that the companion in question was Abdul Karim (played by Ali Fazal), a Muslim from India. Abdul arrives in the queen’s court in 1887, one of two Indian men chosen to carry a token gift from India, a colony of which the queen was dubbed empress a decade before. Abdul and his colleague Mohammed (Adeel Akhtar) become servants to Victoria — and Abdul makes an impression on the lonely old monarch.