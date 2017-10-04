1 of 7 View Caption

(Courtesy photo) A robot is transformed into the image of the working-class heroine Maria (Brigitte Helm) in Fritz Lang's 192... ( Courtesy MGM) Yul Brynner played a robot gunslinger in a theme park in "Westworld," a science-fiction thriller by writer-di... (Courtesy photo) Katharine Ross (front center) stars in the 1975 science-fiction thriller "The Stepford Wives," in which subu... (Courtesy Orion Pictures) Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a killer android from the future in James Cameron's 1984 sci-fi thrille... ( Courtesy photo) Samantha (Kristy Swanson) is brought back from the dead, thanks to the electronics wizardry of the boy next... ( Courtesy Aardman Animation) Preston the dog (left) feeds many sheep, along with our heroes, into a nasty machine in the 199... (Courtesy Universal Pictures) Hellboy (Ron Perlman, left) and Abe Sapien (Doug Jones, right) face a bunch of world-destroying...