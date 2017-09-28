Married directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (“Little Miss Sunshine,” “Ruby Sparks”) shift between the story’s many moods so gracefully it feels effortless. One minute Riggs is mugging for the cameras, the next King and Marilyn are sharing a passionate bedroom scene, and soon the action is back on the court. Dayton and Faris weave all the plot threads — as well as the ’70s period details, from disco balls and bellbottoms to the wooden-racket tennis moves — into an exuberant whole.