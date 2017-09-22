Two Utah Valley University students found Salt Lake Comic Con a great place to get engaged.
Christopher Joly, 22, of Draper, arranged the proposal with members of the Alpine Garrison/501st Legion, a “Star Wars” cosplay group, according to Joly’s mother, Alice.
Joly and his girlfriend, Kimberlee Olsen, 24, of Eagle Mountain were walking past the garrison’s booth Thursday evening. That’s when stormtroopers grabbed Joly and demanded he pay tribute to Darth Vader.
After pulling out his cellphone and his wallet, Joly pulled out an engagement ring and surprised Olsen by popping the question. Olsen said yes, and cameras flashed to capture the moment.
“It was wonderful and perfect,” Alice Joly said.