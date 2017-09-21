Stiller’s character, Brad Sloan, is on a trip of rediscovery, but it’s not supposed to be his trip. He’s accompanying his 17-year-old son, Troy (Austin Abrams), who’s scoping out colleges in the Boston area. Brad tries to reassure Troy that it’s OK if he doesn’t get into his first choice — after all, Brad got waitlisted at Yale, but got a great education from Tufts. His ego is dented when Troy informs him he’s aiming for Harvard and that his counselor thinks he can get into any school he wants.