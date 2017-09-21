Independent movie theaters across America are joining forces Sunday for Art House Theater Day — and one Utah theater is making a weekend of it.
Art House Theater Day follows the model of similar events — Free Comic Book Day or National Record Store Day, to name two — to draw attention to the mission of independent movie exhibitors that show out-of-the-mainstream films.
The Salt Lake Film Society is showing its usual slate of independent movies this weekend at the Broadway Centre Cinemas, at 111 E. 300 South Salt Lake City, and a series of special screenings at the Tower Theatre, 876 E. 900 South, Salt Lake City:
• “Welcome to the Rubber Room” (Friday, 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $10) • The regional premiere of Utah maverick Trent Harris’ latest film, a skewed look at the art scene. Harris and cast members will take part in the red carpet festivities before the 8 p.m. screening. (There also will be a 9 p.m. screening, without the premiere events, at regular admission prices.)
• “Looking for David” (Saturday, 7 p.m.; tickets are $10) • Betsy L. Ross’s documentary — about her son, the talented actor David Ross Fetzer, his addiction to painkillers, and his death from an accidental overdose at age 30 — has its regional premiere. Ross and other cast members will take part in a Q&A after the screening. (The movie screens again Sunday at 2 p.m., at regular admission prices.)
• “44 Pages” (Sunday, 4 p.m.; tickets are $10) • The regional premiere of Tony Shaff’s documentary about Highlights for Children, the venerable children’s magazine and staple of pediatric waiting rooms everywhere, as the staff puts together its 70th anniversary issue. Director Tony Staff will take part in a Q&A after the screening.
• “Titicut Follies” (Sunday, 6:30 p.m.; tickets are $10) • A 50th-anniversary 4K restoration, with bonus content, of Frederick Wiseman’s controversial 1967 documentary, a look inside a Massachusetts mental institution. A pre-taped conversation between Wiseman and director Wes Anderson is part of the presentation.
———
The Park City Film Series is also taking part in Art House Theater Day, with a special screening of the animated “Revolting Rhymes,” Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Park City Library Center, 1255 Park Ave., Park City. Tickets are $5, and free popcorn is provided.
“Revolting Rhymes,” based on a book by Roald Dahl (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The BFG”) is a series of twisted takes on famous fairytales.