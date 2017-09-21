• “Looking for David” (Saturday, 7 p.m.; tickets are $10) • Betsy L. Ross’s documentary — about her son, the talented actor David Ross Fetzer, his addiction to painkillers, and his death from an accidental overdose at age 30 — has its regional premiere. Ross and other cast members will take part in a Q&A after the screening. (The movie screens again Sunday at 2 p.m., at regular admission prices.)