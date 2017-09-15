“The fans have been clamoring for another ‘Evil Dead’ for years and years,” Campbell said. “We gave them a remake in 2013, it wasn’t quite enough. They wanted more of the real deal.” And with Raimi off making blockbusters (most recently “Oz the Great and Powerful” in 2013), Campbell and Tapert (who produced “Hercules,” “Xena” and “Spartacus: Blood and Sand”) took it to TV.