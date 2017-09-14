What makes “American Assassin” worth the trouble is the triad of actors at the story’s core. O’Brien, matured after “The Maze Runner” films, delivers a solid performance as the young fighter seeking his purpose after his girlfriend’s death. Kitsch, who’s had a fair share of roles like Mitch, buries himself convincingly in the psychotic bad-guy role. And Keaton, who’s forgotten more about action movies than either of his co-stars will ever know, adds an element of loose-cannon danger that makes things unpredictable.