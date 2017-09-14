Aronofsky (who last delved into the Bible with “Noah”) could be setting up an elaborate and stormy telling of the Old and New Testaments. It would be easy to read Bardem as a capricious God, doting on the mob who adores him and hangs on his every word, and Lawrence as the ravaged and neglected Mother Earth. But assigning every character or action a Biblical parallel — Harris and Pfeiffer as Adam and Eve, the Gleesons as Cain and Abel, etc. — seems reductive to Aronofsky’s wider purpose.