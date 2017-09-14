1 of 11 View Caption

This image released by Lionsgate shows Dylan O'Brien in a scene from, "American Assassin." (Christian Black/Lionsgate via AP) (Christian Black | CBS Films / Lionsgate) Dylan O'Brien stars as a CIA recruit in the action thriller "American Assassin." This image released by Lionsgate shows Michael Keaton in a scene from, "American Assassin." (Christian Black/Lionsgate via AP... This image released by Lionsgate shows Michael Keaton in a scene from, "American Assassin." (Christian Black/Lionsgate via AP... This image released by Lionsgate shows Dylan O'Brien, left, and Shiva Negar in a scene from, "American Assassin." (Christian... This image released by Lionsgate shows Dylan O’Brien, left, and Sanaa Lathan in a scene from, "American Assassin." (Christian... This image released by Lionsgate shows, from left, Shiva Negar, Michael Keaton, Neg Adamson and Dylan O’Brien in a scene from... Actor Dylan O'Brien attends the special screening of "American Assassin" at the iPic Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in ... Actor Dylan O'Brien attends the special screening of "American Assassin" at the iPic Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in ... Actor Dylan O'Brien, left, and Taylor Kitsch attends the special screening of "American Assassin" at the iPic Theater on Wedn... FILE - In this July 20, 2017 file photo, Dylan O'Brien appears at the "Teen Wolf" panel on during Comic-Con International in ...