(Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File) In this Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, Director Gurinder Chadha poses for photographers during the premiere for the film 'Viceroy's House' in London. Chadha hoped her new film would be very personal, one that explored her family’s South Asian history. But when it was done, it turned out to be the story of a few more people, millions, actually. “Viceroy’s House” explores how India and Pakistan were carved from the former British Empire in 1947, triggering one of the modern world’s bloodiest chapters in which scores of Hindus and Muslims fled their homes.