Based on a highly unscientific poll of high school students (the two living in my house), I’ve reached the conclusion that the old “what I did on my summer vacation” essay is a thing of the past.

That’s too bad, because that old chestnut of sophomore English class served a number of useful functions. It taught students how to organize their thoughts onto paper, and to prioritize what one would write or (if the summer was particularly eventful, in a “Stand by Me” sort of way) not write.

Most important, the dread of such an assignment was a sure way to obliterate nostalgia for the recent past.

So, as the summer movie season ended over last weekend — the lowest box-office haul for a Labor Day weekend in years, according to those who keep track of such things — it was high time to say farewell to the summer of ’17, with a final backward appraisal of what we learned at the movies.

This summer at the movies, we learned:

• A soundtrack and groovy banter do not make a summer blockbuster all by themselves (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Baby Driver”).

• Kurt Russell will still be cooler than you five years after he’s dead (“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “The Fate of the Furious”).

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Kurt Russell in
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Kurt Russell in "The Fate of the Furious." (Matt Kennedy/Universal Pictures via AP)

• Any mystical sword being guarded by David Beckham is probably not worth the trouble (“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”).

• Just being foul-mouthed isn’t enough to be funny, or enough to draw an audience (“Snatched,” “Baywatch,” “Rough Night,” “The House”) …

• … Unless Queen Latifah is in your movie, then it’s all good and people will flock to it — and Hollywood will still think a comedy with four black female leads is an “anomaly” (“Girls Trip”).

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Regina Hall, from left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish in a scene from the comedy
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Regina Hall, from left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish in a scene from the comedy "Girls Trip." (Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures via AP)

• There’s still a place for pretty teenagers to stare moonily at each other for 90 minutes (“Everything, Everything”).

• Going back to the well once too often doesn’t pay off (“Alien: Covenant,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” “Transformers: The Last Knight,” “Despicable Me 3”).

• Even when he’s not playing Littlefinger, Aiden Gillan is creepy as heck (“The Lovers”).

• Sometimes toilet humor for kids can be funny — but only if it’s humor about actual toilets (“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”).

• Badass women, in front of and behind the camera, can deflect criticism and second-guessing as surely as Diana, Princess of the Amazon, can deflect bullets with her bracelets (“Wonder Woman”).

• A movie studio can’t just throw some random characters it owns together and call it a “cinematic universe” (“The Mummy”).

• For all we complain about there being no original movies, sometimes being too original just ends up being too freaking weird (“The Book of Henry”).

• A talking car having a midlife crisis opens up way too many questions about the very nature of a car-centered world. Like, if there’s no one to ride inside them, why do they even have doors? And why are there buses? (“Cars 3.”)

• Sometimes multimillion-dollar deals between giant corporations can create something good (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”).

• The fact that America embraced a romantic comedy about a Pakistani-born, Muslim-raised comedian who falls for a white woman from the South made me feel better about this country (“The Big Sick”).

(Nicole Rivelli | Lionsgate) Emily (Zoe Kazan, left) and Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) have a blossoming romance before some big obstacles, in the romantic comedy
(Nicole Rivelli | Lionsgate) Emily (Zoe Kazan, left) and Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) have a blossoming romance before some big obstacles, in the romantic comedy "The Big Sick."

• The fact that America also embraced a movie that depicted the end of the human species’ dominance on Earth also, in a weird way, made me feel better about this country (“War for the Planet of the Apes”).

• Giving Luc Besson enough money to do whatever the heck he wants may not be a sound business decision, but it does produce results that boggle the mind (“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”).

• If the Brits elected Mark Rylance as prime minister, I don’t think anyone would object (“Dunkirk”).

• When that little voice inside your head says “this is a bad idea,” you should listen to it. Especially if you work for Sony Animation (“The Emoji Movie”).

• Some books are never adapted into movies for decades for good reasons (“The Dark Tower”).

• Steven Soderbergh can make heist movies until he’s 90, and I will still line up to see them (“Logan Lucky”).

• A group of determined young women, facing discrimination and poverty and all the breaks going against them, can still show the world how confident, tough and fierce they are (“Step”).

• So can one fireplug girl with a motor mouth (“Patti Cake$”).

• Utah looks really good on a movie screen (“Brigsby Bear,” “Wind River,” “We Love You, Sally Carmichael!”).

This image released by The Weinstein Company shows Elizabeth Olsen, left, and Jeremy Renner in a scene from
This image released by The Weinstein Company shows Elizabeth Olsen, left, and Jeremy Renner in a scene from "Wind River." (Fred Hayes/The Weinstein Company via AP)
