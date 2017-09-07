1 of 7 View Caption

(Michael Gibson | Columbia Pictures) Ellen Page plays Courtney, one of a group of medical students who get their kicks stop... (Brooke Palmer | Warner Bros. Pictures) Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard), a clown that terrorizes children in a Maine town, is th... (Jack English | Universal Pictures) Michael Fassbender plays detective Harry Hole in "The Snowman," based on Jo Nesbo's mur... (Brook Palmer | Lionsgate) Laura Vandervoort stars as Anna, one of the victims of the resurrected Jigsaw Killer, in the hor... (Chip Bergman | Lionsgate) Tyler Perry returns as Madea in the horror spoof "Boo 2! A Madea Halloween." (Courtesy Entertainment Studios) Marina (Liesl Ahlers), a student who kills herself, returns to haunt a classmate via social ... (Courtesy Universal Pictures) A college student (Jessica Rothe) must relive her birthday, which is also the day she's murdere...