And we find Steve in midlife form, especially when he learns his U.S. agent has left the firm, leaving Steve in the hands of a far-younger assistant, Jonathan (Kyle Soller). Jonathan informs Steve that his next script has been green-lit, though the studio wants an “up and coming” new writer to give it a polish. Steve, fresh off an Oscar nomination for co-writing “Philomena,” argues that he doesn’t need “up and coming.” “I’ve up and come,” he cries.