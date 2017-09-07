The movie goes on like this, with brief profiles of such legends as folksingers Buffy Sainte-Marie and Peter La Farge (whose “The Ballad of Ira Hayes” was famously covered by Johnny Cash). The episodes don’t have much connective tissue, and only in the final moments — with footage of musicians joining in the protests against the pipeline at Standing Rock — do Bainbridge and Maiorana connect the past to the present in a vibrant way.