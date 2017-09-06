1 of 9 View Caption

Actor George Clooney smiles as he leaves on a boat during the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Fri... FILE - In this April 26, 2017 file photo, actor-director George Clooney arrives at the 60th anniversary of the Omega Speedste... FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the world premiere of "Hail, Caesar!... Actor George Clooney, center, poses with actors, Julianne Moore, right, and Matt Damon during the photo call for the film "Su... FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2017 file photo, actor George Clooney, left, and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ce... George Clooney, left, and Amal Clooney pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Suburbicon' during th... George Clooney, left, and Amal Clooney pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Suburbicon' during th... (Hilary Bronwyn Gay | Paramount Pictures) Julianne Moore (left) and Matt Damon star in director George Clooney's satirical ... This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Matt Damon, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "Suburbicon." ( Hilary Bronwy...