1 of 6 View Caption

( Courtesy photo) Aliens who resemble deformed versions of circus clowns come to Earth in the Chiodo Brothers' 1988 cult favo... ( Courtesy photo) Lon Chaney plays a clown who suffers nightly humiliation in the 1924 silent drama "He Who Gets Slapped." ( Courtesy photo) Jimmy Stewart plays Buttons, a clown with a dark past, in Cecil B. deMille's 1952 action epic "The Greatest... ( Courtesy photo) Grimm (Bill Murray, left, with Bob Elliot) dons a clown disguise to rob a bank in the 1990 heist comedy "Qu... ( Courtesy photo) Bobcat Goldthwait (left, with Julie Brown) stars in and directed "Shakes the Clown," a 1991 cult comedy abo... (Courtesy Disney/Pixar) Bing Bong (left, voiced by Richard Kind), the onetime imaginary friend of Riley, encounters Sadness (...