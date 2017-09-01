The Utah’s Own PRCA Rodeo, running Sept. 8-10, is one of five events slated for the arena during the fair’s 11-day run. Also on the schedule: the Utah Horse Pullers Association’s draft horse competition on Sept. 12, a concert by the country-pop duo LoCash on Sept. 13, the “Day of Wreck-oning” demolition derby on Sept. 16, and a monster-truck show on Sept. 17.