This would all be more tolerable were the dialogue better or the story a little smoother, but, alas, that seems to have been the last thing on anyone’s mind after executing the pretty computer animation that very beautifully approximates both the light-as-a-feather dancing and a Paris fit for a storybook. Thus we’re left with a villain who throws barbs like, “Tired is for losers!” and a heroine who we’re led to believe has such raw talent that she can in a matter of days go from not knowing what first position is to being in serious contention for a leading role in a Paris Opera Ballet production. And then there are the morally questionable choices the lead makes to get ahead.