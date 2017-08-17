“Wind River” is just one of three independent movies filmed in Utah recently that, thanks to a coincidence of scheduling, are in area theaters this week. Also opening Friday is “Brigsby Bear,” the comedy directed by Dave McNary about an innocent young man (played by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kyle Mooney, who co-wrote the script) whose life is upended, and he seeks solace in the TV character he grew up with as a child. Earlier this month, the family-friendly comedy “We Love You, Sally Carmichael!,” about an author (Christopher Gorham, who also directed) coming to terms with the popular book series he created anonymously, opened along the Wasatch Front.