“When I got back to the set of ‘The Knick,’ it definitely had the sense of: This is your job. This is what you should be doing.′ That was a good thing to feel,” says Soderbergh. “There are very few things you can do repeatedly that give you the same pleasure as they did the very first time. Figuring something out on set is always a great feeling. That never gets old, when it finally reveals itself to you. When you know how you’re going to do this scene. That’s hard to walk away from. I don’t feel like that’s a bad addiction to have.”