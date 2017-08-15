1 of 7 View Caption

Mary (Candace Hillgloss) emerges from the river after a car crash, then finds herself tormented by supernatural beings, in th... Charlton Heston (right, with James W. Gavin and George Kennedy) stars in the disaster epic "Airport 1975." John Heard (left) and Mary Beth Hurt star in Joan Micklin Silver's 1979 romantic comedy/drama "Chilly Scenes of Winter" (a k ... Crispin Glover plays Rubin, an eccentric loner who enlists a salesman (Howard Hesseman) to help bury his frozen cat, in Utah ... Ewan McGregor (left) plays a fired janitor who takes a willing hostage (Cameron Diaz) in Danny Boyle's 1997 comedy-thriller "... Benicio Del Toro (left) and Ryan Phillippe play lowlife criminals in the 2000 thriller "The Way of the Gun," filmed in and ar... Gia Mantegna, Dyllan Christopher and Quinn Shepherd (from left) play three kids stranded in an airport over the holidays, in ...