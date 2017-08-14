One does not simply walk into Mordor. Walking into Salt Lake Comic Con, though, is a lot easier.
Elijah Wood, the actor who portrayed the brave Hobbit Frodo Baggins in “The Lord of the Rings” movies, is the latest guest named to the Salt Lake Comic Con celebrity roster, event organizers announced Monday.
Salt Lake Comic Con runs Sept. 21-23 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City.
In “The Lord of the Rings,” it was Frodo who was tasked with carrying the One Ring of Power to Mount Doom in Mordor, to destroy the ring and with it the evil Sauron.
Before appearing in that epic trilogy, Wood was a noted child and teen actor, with roles in “Radio Flyer” (1992), “The Good Son” (1993), “The Ice Storm” (1997) and “Deep Impact” (1998), among others. After “The Lord of the Rings,” he co-starred in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004) and “Sin City” (2005), and provided the lead voices for “Happy Feet” (2006), “9” (2009), and “Happy Feet Two” (2011).
Recently, the 36-year-old actor played the hapless dog owner in FX’s series “Wilfred,” and currently plays reluctant sidekick Todd Brotzman in BBC America’s “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.” And he played a misanthropic neighbor in “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore,” which won the Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.