Before appearing in that epic trilogy, Wood was a noted child and teen actor, with roles in “Radio Flyer” (1992), “The Good Son” (1993), “The Ice Storm” (1997) and “Deep Impact” (1998), among others. After “The Lord of the Rings,” he co-starred in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004) and “Sin City” (2005), and provided the lead voices for “Happy Feet” (2006), “9” (2009), and “Happy Feet Two” (2011).