The movie, based on Jeannette Walls’ 2005 memoir, is the story of a woman trying to bring order to a life that had none when she was a child. Jeannette (played as an adult by Brie Larson) and her three siblings lived a nomadic life, with their unstable parents, Rex (Woody Harrelson) and Rose Mary (Naomi Watts), in the front seat. Rex’s intelligence is matched by his disdain for authority, while Rose Mary is a painter and a dreamer. Together, they jump from town to town, avoiding creditors, police and social workers who fear for the children’s welfare.