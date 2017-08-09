With some 2.7 million copies sold, odds are most people know at least something about Walls’ story. Born to charismatic, bohemian and occasionally distracted parents, Rex and Rose Mary Walls, she and her three siblings spent their youths bouncing around from state to state and house to house, always either teetering on or deep in a state of poverty. The family later settled in Welch, West Virginia where Rex Walls fell further into his alcoholism and the children plotted, and eventually executed their escapes.