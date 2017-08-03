Gore doesn’t let go of the scars of his past. In his presentation, he notes that one of the biggest criticisms of “An Inconvenient Truth” was his supposition that rising sea levels would one day flood the Ground Zero site in lower Manhattan. Climate deniers scoffed and called him an alarmist. His updated presentation includes footage from superstorm Sandy in 2012 — when the construction site of the 9/11 memorial was flooding.