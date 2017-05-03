Gunn likes to say that "Vol. 2" is an adventure film, a comedy and a space opera tied up into one brightly colored package, but that at its core, it's a family melodrama. A lot of big action and sci-fi films claim to be about family — whether it's the people you're tied to by blood or the ones you choose — but it's often a lot of talk. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" might have a talking tree and a wise-cracking, machine gun-toting raccoon and an unparalleled glee for the art of teasing, but it's also got a big, beating heart that actually hit quite close to home for Pratt and Gunn.