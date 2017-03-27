As the characters carom off each other, each hooks up with someone outside the triangle. Faye has a fling with Zoey (Bérénice Marlohe), an alluring Frenchwoman. BV reunites briefly with an ex (played by musician Lykke Li) and has a relationship with the older Amanda (an unbilled Cate Blanchett). And Cook flirts with a diner waitress, Rhonda (Natalie Portman), who is seduced by the rock 'n' roll lifestyle despite warnings from her mother (Holly Hunter).